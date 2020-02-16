Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Met Office to get new £1.2bn supercomputer to help forecast severe weather

Met Office to get new £1.2bn supercomputer to help forecast severe weather

Wales Online Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Met Office to get new £1.2bn supercomputer to help forecast severe weatherSupercomputer is expected to be the world’s most advanced of its kind
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

More than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK [Video]More than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK

Torrential rain brought by Storm Dennis over the weekend has left more than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK, including five severe warnings in the West Midlands. The continuing danger comes..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Storm Dennis: River Taff bursts its banks in South Wales [Video]Storm Dennis: River Taff bursts its banks in South Wales

Storm Dennis has caused the River Taff to burst its banks in Pontypridd, South Wales, causing severe flooding. The Met Office has issued amber alerts - meaning people must be prepared to change plans..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK government to spend £1.2 billion on supercomputer to predict weather and model climate change

The UK government has announced plans to spend £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) on what it describes as "the world's most powerful weather and climate...
betanews

Met Office forecasters set for 'billion pound' supercomputer

A new supercomputer is to be built by 2022 to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting.
BBC News


Tweets about this

ernstdj

Dan Ernst @jonmasters Not to rain on this beautiful article, but the Met Office announcements (or any of the other articles)… https://t.co/ZpCmkFUiWe 4 minutes ago

octonion

Christopher D. Long That's one heavy computer. Met Office forecasters set for 'billion pound' supercomputer - https://t.co/rR1Z93zVhV 8 minutes ago

boo_aboutme

boo matilda RT @HPC_Guru: Isambard 2 at UK @metoffice to be largest @Arm #supercomputer in Europe Expanded @cray_inc system will feature Fujistu A64f… 9 minutes ago

InnopsisUK

Innopsis UK to spend £1.2 billion on the world’s fastest weather supercomputer https://t.co/V9GJXisMLC https://t.co/PvkkrHt0r2 12 minutes ago

ExeterCX

Karime Hassan RT @metoffice: Today @beisgovuk announced government funding for the world’s most advanced supercomputer dedicated to weather & climate. @m… 14 minutes ago

schrockg

Gavin Schrock Yay science! Met Office forecasters set for 'billion pound' supercomputer https://t.co/o0282TQU6m 16 minutes ago

UlsterUniGES

Geography and Environmental Sciences RT @PgceUlster: BBC News - Met Office forecasters set for 'billion pound' supercomputer https://t.co/LvxYqoAHVs 22 minutes ago

FSCSlaptonLey

FSC Slapton Ley Predicting the weather more accurately, helps create more resillient communities. #WaterCycle #GeographyAlevel… https://t.co/BHqIWnI85T 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.