Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Keir Starmer promises action to 'diversify' Press if he's successful in Labour leadership contest

Keir Starmer promises action to 'diversify' Press if he's successful in Labour leadership contest

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Keir Starmer promises action to 'diversify' Press if he's successful in Labour leadership contestLabour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has signalled he would take action to "diversify" the Press if he won the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Emily Thornberry out of Labour leadership contest

Emily Thornberry out of Labour leadership contest 00:42

 Emily Thornberry has been eliminated from the Labour leadership contest after narrowly failing to secure the nominations she needed to make it into the final ballot of party members. At the midnight Friday deadline, the shadow foreign secretary had 31 nominations from local constituency parties –...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Labour leadership candidates call for social media change [Video]Labour leadership candidates call for social media change

Labour leadership candidates have called for a change to how social media companies police themselves. Their comments come after TV presenter Caroline Flack took her own life, Sir Keir said the wider..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Labour leadership contender Starmer makes freedom of movement pledge [Video]Labour leadership contender Starmer makes freedom of movement pledge

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to reverse Boris Johnson’s end to freedom of movement for European Union citizens in the UK if he becomes prime minister. Sir Keir, who has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sir Keir Starmer’s mother-in-law dies following accident

Labour leadership front-runner Sir Keir Starmer’s mother-in-law has died after an accident.
Belfast Telegraph

Labour frontrunner Starmer calls for action to ‘diversify’ the press

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has signalled he would take action to “diversify” the press if he won the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.