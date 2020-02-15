Global  

Storm Dennis: Property flooding 'expected' as numerous flood warnings remain in place

Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Storm Dennis: Property flooding 'expected' as numerous flood warnings remain in placeThe Environment Agency has issued 18 flood warnings for Surrey and 17 flood alerts.
News video: More than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK

More than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK 01:21

 Torrential rain brought by Storm Dennis over the weekend has left more than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK, including five severe warnings in the West Midlands. The continuing danger comes after a minister admitted the Government would not be able to protect every house from flooding after...

Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas [Video]Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas

Hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across Britain after Storm Dennis battered the country, with one woman missing after being swept away by floodwater. Severe weather conditions over the weekend..

Experts warn more flooding is on the way after a weekend of chaos [Video]Experts warn more flooding is on the way after a weekend of chaos

Parts of the UK already hit by heavy downpours from Storm Dennis over the weekend have been warned they face further flooding for a number of days. Some areas of the country were struck by winds over..

Storm Dennis brings heavy rain and flooding to Wales

Flood warnings are in place, rivers have burst their banks and sports fixtures have been cancelled.
BBC News

Wales bears the brunt as deadly storm Dennis hammers the U.K.

Rivers across Britain burst their banks and a number of severe flood warnings remained in place as authorities strove to get people to safety and to protect...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphHereford TimesStaffordshire NewsletterStroud Life

davidgduffy

David Duffy RT @OxfordshireCC: An Environment Agency Flood Warning has been issued for the River Ray at Islip. Property flooding is expected. More deta… 4 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Storm Dennis: Property flooding 'expected' as numerous flood warnings remain in place: https://t.co/rKEnyn0k8J 10 minutes ago

lilminxem

Emily Powell RT @surreylive: River levels remain high following the weekend's heavy rainfall https://t.co/7pcOQc65ha 36 minutes ago

surreylive

Surrey Live River levels remain high following the weekend's heavy rainfall https://t.co/7pcOQc65ha 38 minutes ago

wokingboard

Woking Noticeboard NEWS: Storm Dennis: Property flooding 'expected' as numerous flood warnings remain in place → https://t.co/7dE6sA2dS3 via Surrey Live 46 minutes ago

jenitaylor80

Jeni Taylor Storm Dennis: Property flooding 'expected' as numerous flood warnings remain in place https://t.co/hs4WWtwZDS 54 minutes ago

OxfordshireCC

Oxfordshire County An Environment Agency Flood Warning has been issued for the River Ray at Islip. Property flooding is expected. More… https://t.co/ZXYc3Jq4Wx 2 hours ago

bpdt

David Thomson RT @revderekc: Our prayers go out to all those affected by Storm Dennis especially to those who have suffered flooding and damage to their… 15 hours ago

