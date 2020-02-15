Global  

Storm Dennis: Property flooding 'expected' as numerous flood warnings remain in place

Surrey Mirror Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Storm Dennis: Property flooding 'expected' as numerous flood warnings remain in placeThe Environment Agency has issued 18 flood warnings for Surrey and 17 flood alerts.
News video: More than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK

More than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK 01:21

 Torrential rain brought by Storm Dennis over the weekend has left more than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK, including five severe warnings in the West Midlands. The continuing danger comes after a minister admitted the Government would not be able to protect every house from flooding after...

Storm Dennis: Trampoline taken hostage by strong winds [Video]Storm Dennis: Trampoline taken hostage by strong winds

CCTV footage captures the moment a trampoline is taken hostage by strong winds amid Storm Dennis, in Dudley, West Midlands. The area has been hard-hit by the storm, with five severe weather warnings..

Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas [Video]Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas

Hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across Britain after Storm Dennis battered the country, with one woman missing after being swept away by floodwater. Severe weather conditions over the weekend..

Storm Dennis brings heavy rain and flooding to Wales

Flood warnings are in place, rivers have burst their banks and sports fixtures have been cancelled.
BBC News

UK faces flood threats after Storm Dennis

Five severe flood warnings are in place in England, after a weekend of heavy rain and strong winds.
BBC News Also reported by •CBC.caGrimsby TelegraphNorth Devon JournalBelfast TelegraphThe Sentinel Stoke

