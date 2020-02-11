Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Changes: Justin Bieber gets rid of his moustache

Changes: Justin Bieber gets rid of his moustache

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Justin Bieber dubbed himself “baby face Bieb” as he revealed he has shaved off his moustache.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber shows off bleached hair and moustache at London event

Justin Bieber showed off bleached blonde hair and a heavy moustache as he arrived in London ahead of an event celebrating his new album.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Chris_Gk89

Chris Gkalfas #RT @verge: RT @danideahl: A producer accused @justinbieber of copying but it's a royalty-free sample by… https://t.co/kA71zY5yn8 1 hour ago

PJ_CRACKER

Piyush RT @danideahl: A producer accused @justinbieber of copying but it's a royalty-free sample by @laxcitymusic. It's in a lot of songs. Shaza… 1 hour ago

JahangeerDM

Jahangeer 💻☕️ Digital Marketer RT danideahl: A producer accused justinbieber of copying but it's a royalty-free sample by laxcitymusic. It's in a… https://t.co/sWmfwS9p4E 2 hours ago

Samuel_D_Great

Samuel RT @GQMagazine: In the off chance you missed it: Bieber is back https://t.co/WNNrMqXYGN 2 hours ago

danideahl

Dani Deahl A producer accused @justinbieber of copying but it's a royalty-free sample by @laxcitymusic. It's in a lot of song… https://t.co/o4ONo2bBR5 2 hours ago

GQMagazine

GQ Magazine In the off chance you missed it: Bieber is back https://t.co/WNNrMqXYGN 2 hours ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Changes: Justin Bieber gets rid of his moustache https://t.co/o9Wscje21u 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.