Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp has plea for Piers Morgan after he sends her to 'dark place'

VG Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp hits out Piers Morgan on social media and called him out for sending trolls to… https://t.co/XUaLzwc9CS 35 minutes ago Gerry{uk} Oh look,Morgan at it again! What is it with that***and women? He is a TROLL. https://t.co/F5DVI9zBzF 1 hour ago Noel Satchell From Discover on Google https://t.co/WaVwUrq9pF 1 hour ago Christiane Piers's reputation and relevance is based on controversy; claptrap and insults. So to ask him to show empathy is ma… https://t.co/tbEFSKuQW9 2 hours ago Sarah @PPARKER1970 @Kateglossy1 @piersmorgan I have now read this and understand why the original comment has been remove… https://t.co/4xRozdfNqv 2 hours ago Daily Express Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp accuses Piers Morgan of 'sending her to dark place' https://t.co/EnplxASRVx https://t.co/Kx24HKwzl9 3 hours ago Breadymouse RT @expressceleb: Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp accuses Piers Morgan of 'sending her to dark place' https://t.co/zBiNOP3wSp https://t.co… 4 hours ago Birmingham Live 'It is not a choice' - Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp in passionate defence of Caroline Flack after suicide https://t.co/ae7iqcHLfB 4 hours ago