Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp has plea for Piers Morgan after he sends her to 'dark place'

Tamworth Herald Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp has plea for Piers Morgan after he sends her to 'dark place'Nicola, who plays Nicola Rubinstein in the long-running ITV1 Weatherfield based soap, spoke out on Twitter - demanding Piers use his platform "more responsibly.
'It is not a choice' - Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp in passionate defence of Caroline Flack after suicide

'It is not a choice' - Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp in passionate defence of Caroline Flack after suicideThe segment aired on This Morning two days after it emerged Caroline Flack had died at the age of 40 after taking her own life
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

vg123e

VG Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp hits out Piers Morgan on social media and called him out for sending trolls to… https://t.co/XUaLzwc9CS 35 minutes ago

greyfox63

Gerry{uk} Oh look,Morgan at it again! What is it with that***and women? He is a TROLL. https://t.co/F5DVI9zBzF 1 hour ago

noel_satchell

Noel Satchell From Discover on Google https://t.co/WaVwUrq9pF 1 hour ago

Christi60688648

Christiane Piers's reputation and relevance is based on controversy; claptrap and insults. So to ask him to show empathy is ma… https://t.co/tbEFSKuQW9 2 hours ago

SHED8888

Sarah @PPARKER1970 @Kateglossy1 @piersmorgan I have now read this and understand why the original comment has been remove… https://t.co/4xRozdfNqv 2 hours ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp accuses Piers Morgan of 'sending her to dark place' https://t.co/EnplxASRVx https://t.co/Kx24HKwzl9 3 hours ago

balaksum1

Breadymouse RT @expressceleb: Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp accuses Piers Morgan of 'sending her to dark place' https://t.co/zBiNOP3wSp https://t.co… 4 hours ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live 'It is not a choice' - Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp in passionate defence of Caroline Flack after suicide https://t.co/ae7iqcHLfB 4 hours ago

