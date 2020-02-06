Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Adele's five-word update over new album has fans in a frenzy

Adele's five-word update over new album has fans in a frenzy

Tamworth Herald Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Adele's five-word update over new album has fans in a frenzyThe singer reportedly confirmed her new album would drop later in 2020 over the weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: The Weeknd announces new album 'After Hours'

The Weeknd announces new album 'After Hours' 00:46

 The Weeknd has revealed to fans on social media that his new album will be called 'After Hours'.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lil Wayne Now Has More 'Billboard' Top 40 Hits Than Elvis [Video]Lil Wayne Now Has More 'Billboard' Top 40 Hits Than Elvis

Lil Wayne Now Has More 'Billboard' Top 40 Hits Than Elvis Lil Wayne has the second-most top 40 Hot 100 hits with 82. Only Drake has more top 40 Hot 100 hits with exactly 100. Four songs from Lil..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Justin Bieber announces intimate London show [Video]Justin Bieber announces intimate London show

Justin Bieber announces intimate London show He has revealed he will hold a special acoustic show and fan Q&A at London's Indigo at The O2 on February 11 to celebrate the release of his fifth studio..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Is Demi Lovato Featured On Sam Smith's New Album 'To Die For'?

Fans are putting two and two together, and thinking that Demi Lovato very well could be on Sam Smith‘s upcoming album! While checking out a pop up shop for...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared

Cierra Ramirez Drops New Song & Video 'Over Your Head' - Watch Now!

Cierra Ramirez is getting fans more excited for her upcoming album! The 24-year-old Good Trouble actress and singer released her new song “Over Your Head“,...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Adele's five-word update over new album has fans in a frenzy: https://t.co/qExkPyusqc 44 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Adele's five-word update over new album has fans in a frenzy https://t.co/DpCnozCgsf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.