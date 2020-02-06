Global  

Kate Forbes appointed new Scottish finance secretary

BBC News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Kate Forbes takes over as Scottish finance secretary following the resignation of Derek Mackay.
Former finance secretary suspended from SNP after text scandal [Video]Former finance secretary suspended from SNP after text scandal

Former finance secretary Derek Mackay has been suspended from the SNP following reports that he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed at First Minister’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy [Video]Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy

Derek Mackay, former Scottish Finance Secretary has resigned after admitting he had “behaved foolishly”, following reports he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy. The father-of-two..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


Kate Forbes announced as new Scottish Finance Secretary

Kate Forbes announced as new Scottish Finance SecretaryNicola Sturgeon made the appointment after the shock resignation of Derek Mackay on the eve of the budget.
Daily Record

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Gives Testimony on Cryptocurrency, New Regulations Rolling Out Soon

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Gives Testimony on Cryptocurrency, New Regulations Rolling Out SoonAdvertisment U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave his testimony on cryptocurrency before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday. Mnuchin said crypto is...
WorldNews

