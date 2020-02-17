Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Former Swansea boss Harry Gregg dies

Former Swansea boss Harry Gregg dies

BBC Local News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: South West Wales -- Former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, hailed as a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, dies at the age of 87.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Harry Gregg, former Swansea City manager and Man Utd Munich air disaster survivor, dies

Harry Gregg, former Swansea City manager and Man Utd Munich air disaster survivor, diesThe Northern Ireland international was regarded as a hero for his role in pulling survivors from the wreckage of the 1958 Munich air disaster
Wales Online

Gregg, Manchester United player and Munich hero, dies at 87

LONDON (AP) — Harry Gregg, a former Manchester United player who was described as a “hero of Munich” after the 1958 air disaster that killed 23 people,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

BBCSportWales

BBC Sport Wales RIP Harry Gregg Former Swansea City boss and hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster Harry Gregg has died at the age… https://t.co/vumAo03nHl 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.