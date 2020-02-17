Former Swansea boss Harry Gregg dies

The Northern Ireland international was regarded as a hero for his role in pulling survivors from the wreckage of the 1958 Munich air disaster

Gregg, Manchester United player and Munich hero, dies at 87 LONDON (AP) — Harry Gregg, a former Manchester United player who was described as a “hero of Munich” after the 1958 air disaster that killed 23 people,...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago Also reported by • BBC News

