Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kate Forbes announced as new Scottish Finance Secretary

Kate Forbes announced as new Scottish Finance Secretary

Daily Record Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Kate Forbes announced as new Scottish Finance SecretaryNicola Sturgeon made the appointment after the shock resignation of Derek Mackay on the eve of the budget.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Forbes appointed new Scottish finance secretary

Kate Forbes takes over as Scottish finance secretary following the resignation of Derek Mackay.
BBC News Also reported by •FT.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Kate Forbes announced as new Scottish Finance Secretary https://t.co/hof4EjMale 44 minutes ago

lokiscottishrap

Darren McGarvey RT @paulhutcheon: Kate Forbes announced as new Scottish Finance Secretary via @daily_record https://t.co/yFgqevDDJj 4 hours ago

Record_Politics

Record Politics Kate Forbes announced as new Scottish Finance Secretary, via @daily_record https://t.co/jz9QCj4lJ5 4 hours ago

paulhutcheon

Paul Hutcheon Kate Forbes announced as new Scottish Finance Secretary via @daily_record https://t.co/yFgqevDDJj 4 hours ago

melwest14

mel west Kate Forbes announced as new Scottish Finance Secretary https://t.co/ZbVofsMMXr Sent via @updayUK 4 hours ago

BananaPlant

Humanist Doctrine is here🍎🦀🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 RT @Daily_Record: BREAKING: Kate Forbes replaces Derek Mackay as Scottish Finance Secretary https://t.co/hof4EjMale 4 hours ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record BREAKING: Kate Forbes replaces Derek Mackay as Scottish Finance Secretary https://t.co/hof4EjMale 5 hours ago

robertfrater111

RobMacR3 RT @HeartScotNews: Kate Forbes has been announced as the Scottish Government's Cabinet Secretary for Finance #HeartNews 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.