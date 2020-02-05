Global  

Jameela Jamil reveals the important reason why she’s blocked Piers Morgan

PinkNews Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Jameela Jamil announced that she’s blocked Piers Morgan on Twitter for the sake of her young followers. The Good Place actor has been embroiled in a war of words with Morgan in recent days, after the Good Morning Britain host accused her of “virtue-signalling victimhood-craving”. Their argument continued...
Jameela Jamil Fires Back at Piers Morgan's Diss Amid Munchausen Controversy

Jameela Jamil is firing back at Piers Morgan for his shaming-tweet aimed at her. He tweeted a link to a tweet that read, “Jameela Jamil says her nut allergies...
Just Jared

Jameela Jamil delivers blistering read to ‘pointless, boring, misogynist’ Piers Morgan

Jameela Jamil delivered a blistering read to Piers Morgan after he accused her of “victimhood-craving”. Morgan jumped on the Jameela Jamil hate-wagon after...
PinkNews

