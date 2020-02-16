Global  

Storm Dennis: Search called off for woman in Tenbury Wells floods

Hereford Times Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
POLICE have called off the search for a woman swept into floodwaters near Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Storm Dennis: Tenbury Wells residents rescued by boat

Storm Dennis: Tenbury Wells residents rescued by boat 00:43

 Residents in Tenbury Wells had to be rescued by boat after Storm Dennis caused severe flooding.

Recent related news from verified sources

Storm Dennis: Woman presumed dead after being swept away in flood water

A woman has been presumed dead after being swept away by floods during Storm Dennis, according to police.
Independent

Worcestershire floods: 'Risk to life' in Tenbury Wells

The Environment Agency tells residents in the market town of Tenbury Wells to "take extreme care".
BBC News

