Harry Gregg will always be remembered as a heroic figure – Sir Bobby Charlton

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson have led the tributes to former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg, who has died at the age of 87.
Charlton leads tributes to Munich hero Gregg

Sir Bobby Charlton says Harry Gregg was "a fantastic goalkeeper but more importantly an incredible human being".
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphIndependent

Munich air crash hero and Manchester United goalkeeping great Harry Gregg dies at 87

*London:* Harry Gregg -- hailed as a hero for saving lives in the air crash which killed eight of Manchester United's "Busby Babes" in Munich -- has died at the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC News

chaitanyakul23

Chaitanya Kulkani RIP, Harry Gregg. You will be always remembered for what you did at @ManUtd after the 1958 tragedy. The spirit of t… https://t.co/SOwQDpEK7R 4 hours ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Harry Gregg will always be remembered for his bravery during the Munich air disaster in 1958 https://t.co/qhZzvvf4cD 9 hours ago

Chaos__Infinite

Joshua mclean I actaully was crying when I heard the legend harry Gregg passed away yesterday, he really was a United legend and… https://t.co/rHhVidCaUF 10 hours ago

kw04thc

🔰 Kev 🔰 For @ManUtd today has been about 2 men. Harry Gregg 🙏 & Paul Pogba. You cannot get 2 more polar opposites in atti… https://t.co/pvr6dfGsZm 10 hours ago

housely

Yvonne Corry RT @MandyHenryMedia: So very sad to hear the news that Harry Gregg has passed away. He was a great character & as Sir Bobby Charlton said:… 11 hours ago

DavidJ_Roberts

David Roberts RT @MarcIles: Sad news about Harry Gregg. Read a few interviews with him down the years about the 1958 FA Cup final - and always came acros… 11 hours ago

ManchesterJo

Jo Bell 🐝 Rest in Peace Harry Gregg You will always be a hero 🌹 13 hours ago

FootaForLife

Foota For Life Sir Bobby Charlton: Lady Norma and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Harry Gregg. For all the matter… https://t.co/tc1vJfZQd2 13 hours ago

