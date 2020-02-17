Harry Gregg will always be remembered as a heroic figure – Sir Bobby Charlton

Chaitanya Kulkani RIP, Harry Gregg. You will be always remembered for what you did at @ManUtd after the 1958 tragedy. The spirit of t… https://t.co/SOwQDpEK7R 4 hours ago The Final Whistle Harry Gregg will always be remembered for his bravery during the Munich air disaster in 1958 https://t.co/qhZzvvf4cD 9 hours ago Joshua mclean I actaully was crying when I heard the legend harry Gregg passed away yesterday, he really was a United legend and… https://t.co/rHhVidCaUF 10 hours ago 🔰 Kev 🔰 For @ManUtd today has been about 2 men. Harry Gregg 🙏 & Paul Pogba. You cannot get 2 more polar opposites in atti… https://t.co/pvr6dfGsZm 10 hours ago Yvonne Corry RT @MandyHenryMedia: So very sad to hear the news that Harry Gregg has passed away. He was a great character & as Sir Bobby Charlton said:… 11 hours ago David Roberts RT @MarcIles: Sad news about Harry Gregg. Read a few interviews with him down the years about the 1958 FA Cup final - and always came acros… 11 hours ago Jo Bell 🐝 Rest in Peace Harry Gregg You will always be a hero 🌹 13 hours ago Foota For Life Sir Bobby Charlton: Lady Norma and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Harry Gregg. For all the matter… https://t.co/tc1vJfZQd2 13 hours ago