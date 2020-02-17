Global  

Amputee veteran first to receive 3D-printed bionic ‘hero’ arm on the NHS

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
A military veteran who lost part of his arm in Afghanistan has become the first person to receive a 3D-printed “hero arm” on the NHS.
 He says the “Hero Arm” has given him a new lease on life. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

