Activists shout down Pete Buttigieg for ‘not representing’ LGBT community – while he’s talking about his husband

PinkNews Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Queers Against Pete activists shouted down Pete Buttigieg at an event at an LGBT+ centre, while he was taking about his husband. The left-wing activist group launched a protest while the gay Democratic Presidential hopeful was speaking at San Francisco’s National LGBTQ Center for the Arts on Friday. As they attempted to...
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks

Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks 00:34

 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he isn’t taking “lectures on family values” from Rush Limbaugh. It's a slap to conservative figures who have attacked the Democratic presidential candidate over his homosexuality. Limbaugh recently received the Presidential Medal...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg Says His Message Will Win Over Texas Democrats [Video]Pete Buttigieg Says His Message Will Win Over Texas Democrats

After coming in a close second in New Hampshire and winning in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg said his message will win over Democrats in Texas, a state with far more Latinos and African-Americans.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:58Published

2020 Dems make their pitches to Hispanic voters [Video]2020 Dems make their pitches to Hispanic voters

Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders made their case to Hispanic voters in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday on how they would support the Hispanic..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Campaign group Queers Against Pete says ‘being gay is not enough’ for Buttigieg to win their vote

A campaign group called Queers Against Pete has said that Pete Buttigieg is neglecting “the most vulnerable in our community”, and that “being gay is not...
PinkNews

Rush Limbaugh, who was just awarded the Medal of Freedom, claims Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband is a ‘problem’

Anti-LGBT+ radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was recently awarded the Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump, has said Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband causes...
PinkNews Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

