Brits stranded on coronavirus cruise ship could soon be evacuated

Tamworth Herald Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Brits stranded on coronavirus cruise ship could soon be evacuatedGovernment spokesman said around 70 Britons on the Diamond Princess, docked off the coast of Japan, were being contacted about a repatriation flight.
News video: Coronavirus: Cruise ship passengers disembark in Cambodia

Coronavirus: Cruise ship passengers disembark in Cambodia 01:51

FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship [Video]FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus fears...

Hundreds of Americans flown home from coronavirus-hit cruise ship [Video]Hundreds of Americans flown home from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

More than 300 American cruise liner passengers, including 14 who tested positive for coronavirus, were flown home to military bases in the United States, after two weeks under quarantine off Japan...

Brits David Abel and wife Sally test positive for coronavirus on quarantined cruise ship

Brits David Abel and wife Sally test positive for coronavirus on quarantined cruise shipDavid Abel, who has been aboard the Diamond Princess moored near Tokyo with his wife Sally, said on Facebook: "There is going to be a time of quiet
Tamworth Herald

FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the...
Belfast Telegraph

EDSAmanda

AMANDA EDS 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @GlobalNewsJapan: #Brits stranded on #coronavirus-hit #DiamondPrincess cruise wait to hear if they will be flown home | London @Evening… 2 hours ago

JoseSaylor

SAYLOR Brits stranded on coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise wait to hear if they will be flown home https://t.co/9VnRn7FrpU via @yahooNewsUK 2 hours ago

GlobalNewsJapan

GlobalNewsJapan 🇯🇵 #Brits stranded on #coronavirus-hit #DiamondPrincess cruise wait to hear if they will be flown home | London… https://t.co/gAMCmXHByO 2 hours ago

revdonna

revdonna Coronavirus: Brits stranded on plagued cruise ship could be flown home https://t.co/BBKn7CWuom via @YouTube 3 hours ago

anitalou_

anitalounurse ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Coronavirus: Brits stranded on plagued cruise ship could be flown home https://t.co/DiyIpZNWbt via @YouTube 4 hours ago

TheSun

The Sun Britain urged to rescue 74 coronavirus cruise Brits stranded in Japan https://t.co/bBHHBFBL4Y 5 hours ago

ever_q4

Q4AnEver RT @joyceramgatie: https://t.co/bbdSG5gdgv Coronavirus: Brits stranded on plagued cruise ship could be flown home #MAGA #QANON #GreatAwaken… 6 hours ago

joyceramgatie

Joyce Ramgatie https://t.co/bbdSG5gdgv Coronavirus: Brits stranded on plagued cruise ship could be flown home #MAGA #QANON… https://t.co/YUBED1ALdo 6 hours ago

