Caroline Flack's biography to be released weeks after her death

Tamworth Herald Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Caroline Flack's biography to be released weeks after her deathCaroline Flack took her own life at her London flat on Saturday, just weeks before her upcoming trial after she was charged with assault by beating following an alleged row with boyfriend Lewis Burton.
News video: Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death 01:08

 A petition calling on the UK government to launch an inquiry into British media coverage of public figures has garnered tens of thousands of signatures less than 24 hours after television personality Caroline Flack was found dead in her apartment. Adam Reed reports

Olly Murs remembers former crush Caroline Flack in emotional tribute [Video]Olly Murs remembers former crush Caroline Flack in emotional tribute

Olly Murs has poured out his heart following the s*icide of his former X Factor co-host, Caroline Flack.

Laura Whitmore remembers Caroline Flack in tearful radio tribute [Video]Laura Whitmore remembers Caroline Flack in tearful radio tribute

Laura Whitmore broke down as she remembered her “vivacious and loving” friend Caroline Flack in an emotional tribute on her Sunday morning radio show. Whitmore, who has known Flack for around 10..

Caroline Flack's tragic death shows that the way the media treats women must change

Details of Caroline Flack's arrest were reported by some in a tone of barely suppressed glee, writes Ed Power. Would a male celebrity have been publicly...
Independent Also reported by •AnorakDaily StarGrimsby TelegraphBBC News

BBC's Nolan slams 'vile underbelly' of social media trolls after Caroline Flack death

BBC's Nolan slams 'vile underbelly' of social media trolls after Caroline Flack deathStephen Nolan has appealed for social media trolling to end in light of the tragic death of TV presenter Caroline Flack.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldGrimsby Telegraph

MulandiMutie

Andrew Mutie Mulandi RT @DailyMailUK: Biography of Caroline Flack will be released in April and promises to reveal 'much that is unknown' about her death with a… 3 minutes ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORL D U K RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. Biography of Caroline Flack will be released in April and promises to reveal 'much that is unknown' about her death… https://t.co/M8F2b1DHk6 1 hour ago

DailyMailUK

Daily Mail U.K. Biography of Caroline Flack will be released in April and promises to reveal 'much that is unknown' about her death… https://t.co/44eYIopITF 1 hour ago

