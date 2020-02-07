Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > This Morning's Eamonn Holmes asks 'should I be worried' as he shares picture of eyeball

This Morning's Eamonn Holmes asks 'should I be worried' as he shares picture of eyeball

Bristol Post Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
This Morning's Eamonn Holmes asks 'should I be worried' as he shares picture of eyeballThe presenter shared a picture of his blood-shot eye on social media.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Phillip Schofield's wife vows to support and stand by him [Video]Phillip Schofield's wife vows to support and stand by him

Phillip Schofield's wife Steph, who he has been married to since 1993, has vowed to stand by the 'This Morning' presenter after he announced he is gay.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay [Video]Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay Phillip sat alongside his co-host Holly Willoughby on the famous sofa on today's show as he made the announcement live..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:51Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.