This Morning's Eamonn Holmes asks 'should I be worried' as he shares picture of eyeball

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Phillip Schofield's wife vows to support and stand by him Phillip Schofield's wife Steph, who he has been married to since 1993, has vowed to stand by the 'This Morning' presenter after he announced he is gay. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40Published 2 weeks ago Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay Phillip sat alongside his co-host Holly Willoughby on the famous sofa on today's show as he made the announcement live.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:51Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this