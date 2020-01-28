Global  

Adele’s new album ‘due in September’

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Adele appears to have confirmed she has a new album on the way later this year.
News video: Adele reveals new album is coming in September

Adele reveals new album is coming in September 00:37

 Adele told attendees at a party to celebrate the wedding of former Maccabees star Hugo White and his wife that she is going to release her new album in September.

Justin Bieber announces intimate London show [Video]Justin Bieber announces intimate London show

Justin Bieber announces intimate London show He has revealed he will hold a special acoustic show and fan Q&A at London's Indigo at The O2 on February 11 to celebrate the release of his fifth studio..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published

Bieber's New Album: Valentine's Day [Video]Bieber's New Album: Valentine's Day

After more than four years of waiting for new music, Bieber&apos;s fifth studio album &quot;Changes&quot; is set to be released on February 14. That same day tickets for his new US tour go..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


Adele's five-word update over new album has fans in a frenzy

Adele's five-word update over new album has fans in a frenzyThe singer reportedly confirmed her new album would drop later in 2020 over the weekend
Tamworth Herald

steve2010201

Steve Williams @GMA @Adele Her putting out a new album won't hurt pop music ..... If this year keeps going the way it is , by Sept… https://t.co/EyTHG2BOZP 25 seconds ago

ohmyvlvt

Cassie RT @PopCrave: 🚨 @Adele is coming! The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party. https://t.co/… 1 minute ago

1991cjb

Chris Adele album in September. That’s smashin, a love sadness 1 minute ago

Coltontsmith94

Colton Smith .@Adele saying she’s dropping her album in September is the best birthday gift I could’ve asked for 3 minutes ago

KbCash1

Kobeeeeeeeeee😜 RT @TheMoeSamir: Adele confirms that her album will drop this SEPTEMBER! https://t.co/8GHqGPTC2L 6 minutes ago

jonnyybutcher

hi RT @PopBase: Adele revealed at a friend's wedding party yesterday that she will release her new album in September. https://t.co/jA4pMpKw9o 9 minutes ago

melissa_ipe

Melissa RT @ThePopHub: Adele said at her best friend’s wedding party yesterday people can expect her fourth studio album in September. https://t… 9 minutes ago

mbelle2000

Mary Belle Johnson RT @clownforadele: Adele: expect my album in September Me: https://t.co/hq7MHSJfO2 14 minutes ago

