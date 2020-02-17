Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > The Northman: First look at Co Antrim movie set for viking film starring Nicole Kidman and Skarsgård brothers

The Northman: First look at Co Antrim movie set for viking film starring Nicole Kidman and Skarsgård brothers

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The Northman: First look at Co Antrim movie set for viking film starring Nicole Kidman and Skarsgård brothersPreparations for a Viking revenge film starring Nicole Kidman are underway in Ballycastle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: Lost in America Documentary movie

Lost in America Documentary movie 02:04

 Lost in America Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Lost in America is a feature documentary that follows director Rotimi Rainwater, a former homeless youth, on his 6 year journey to shine a light on the issue of youth homelessness. This seminal documentary is the first film to take a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater documentary premiering this month [Video]Tony Hawk's Pro Skater documentary premiering this month

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater documentary premiering this month A documentary on 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' is set to premiere later this month The legendary skater himself announced the news on Instagram as he..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published

Tom Holland: Chris Pratt is like my big brother in real life [Video]Tom Holland: Chris Pratt is like my big brother in real life

The lead actor in the new Disney Pixar movie Onward, Tom Holland, walks the blue carpet in Central London for the film's UK Premiere. The movie's director Dan Scanlon and Producer Kori Rae were also in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Unlock_Vikings

Unlocking the Vikings RT @SarahBaccianti: Wonder what this movie will be about and will be like... #Vikings #mediavalism #medievaltwitter The Northman: First lo… 22 hours ago

HairLineDrac

Hair Line Dracula Got His Rights RT @ClaesDracula: A recent article in the Belfast Telegraph includes a sneak peek at the set for The Northman! #ThereBeVikings #ClaesBang h… 2 days ago

SarahBaccianti

Dr. Sarah Baccianti Wonder what this movie will be about and will be like... #Vikings #mediavalism #medievaltwitter The Northman: Firs… https://t.co/nIt6Ejub5c 2 days ago

lanenadeaskars

🌞 Skarsgoddess 💕 🇵🇷 🇸🇪 RT @NotSoWittyUN: The Northman: First look at Co Antrim movie set #TheNorthman #ClaesBang https://t.co/7x7owJ09ir https://t.co/JG90vv6l7i 2 days ago

ClaesDracula

Count Bang A recent article in the Belfast Telegraph includes a sneak peek at the set for The Northman! #ThereBeVikings… https://t.co/un44gAP0cX 3 days ago

NotSoWittyUN

Sarah Kutschera The Northman: First look at Co Antrim movie set #TheNorthman #ClaesBang https://t.co/7x7owJ09ir https://t.co/JG90vv6l7i 3 days ago

DCRB24

D. Ramsey-Brimberg Does anybody have any more information about this movie? Asking for a friend who has a keen interest in medievalis… https://t.co/wpyzyse0o8 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.