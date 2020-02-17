Global  

Primal Scream producer Andrew Weatherall dead at 56

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Primal Scream producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall has been remembered as a “cosmic traveller” after his death at the age of 56.
 'Screamadelica' producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall has passed away aged 56 from a pulmonary embolism.

He was one of the UK's most respected techno DJs, and worked with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays.
BBC News

BRIMM RT @BBCArchive: The DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall, has died aged 56. In this clip, he talks about his first meeting with Bobby Gillespi… 37 seconds ago

Gadget Gab RT @ThatEricAlper: Andrew Weatherall, the British musician, DJ and record producer known for Primal Scream’s Screamadelica, has died aged 5… 2 minutes ago

Jess RT @ManchesterMusi4: PRIMAL SCREAM with DENISE JOHNSON ‘Don’t Fight It Feel It’ Gonna dance to the music all night long Gettin' high, gett… 8 minutes ago

WWMT-TV He produced Primal Scream’s “Screamadelica,” one of the most acclaimed and best-loved British albums of the 90s. https://t.co/14wVUStKmh 9 minutes ago

