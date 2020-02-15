Global  

Kerry Katona breaks down over posting Caroline Flack's Twitter DMs following tragic death

Tamworth Herald Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Kerry Katona breaks down over posting Caroline Flack's Twitter DMs following tragic deathAppearing via video link, Kerry discussed Caroline's tragic death after the 40-year-old was found dead at a flat in London over the weekend.
