Love Island 'will return for summer 2020 series' after Caroline Flack death

Transponder TV Following 2 nights of not airing, Love Island will return tonight at 9pm GMT, on ITV2, with a tribute to Caroline F… https://t.co/mF7ZGpCZId 33 minutes ago

MissZealSwee1 RT @LucySarah95: @ITV It will still return though. 3 suicides have been linked to love island one to Jeremy Kyle that was axed straight awa… 45 minutes ago

Lawless Britain: Where Are the Police? RT @EternalEnglish: 'Tribute episode' of decadent, meretricious, subversive filth. Love Island is cancelled tonight but will return tomor… 49 minutes ago

Rossendale Rubicon Serious subject. Love island will return tonight. But asfar***i know the islanders dont know about caroline. Its… https://t.co/HsBldAVIHD 2 hours ago

Sophie McCoid RT @celebliverpool: Love Island will return tonight and is expected to include a tribute to Caroline Flack https://t.co/LjDIqicqLH 2 hours ago

TV and Celebs - Liverpool Love Island will return tonight and is expected to include a tribute to Caroline Flack https://t.co/LjDIqicqLH 2 hours ago

Cyrek Da RT @MarkDiStef: "Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.” 2 hours ago