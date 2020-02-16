Global  

Love Island 'will return for summer 2020 series' after Caroline Flack death

Tamworth Herald Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Love Island 'will return for summer 2020 series' after Caroline Flack deathLove Island will return to our screens tonight after it was cancelled on two consecutive nights over the weekend out of respect for Caroline Flack's family.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death 01:08

 A petition calling on the UK government to launch an inquiry into British media coverage of public figures has garnered tens of thousands of signatures less than 24 hours after television personality Caroline Flack was found dead in her apartment. Adam Reed reports

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis in bid for 'Caroline's Law' [Video]Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis in bid for 'Caroline's Law'

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis is campaigning for 'Caroline's Law', in response to the tragic death of her friend and Love Island presenter Caroline Flack. Davis criticises the media coverage and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:45Published

Louise Redknapp pays tribute to Caroline Flack in heartfelt post [Video]Louise Redknapp pays tribute to Caroline Flack in heartfelt post

Louise Redknapp has remembered her "kindest, brightest friend" Caroline Flack in an emotional Instagram post following her death on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published


Love Island to Air Special Tribute to Former Host Caroline Flack After Her Death

U.K.'s Love Island is paying respects to Caroline Flack, after news broke the host had passed away on Saturday morning. On Saturday, a lawyer for the Flack...
E! Online

Full Love Island statement from ITV on future of show after Caroline Flack's death

Full Love Island statement from ITV on future of show after Caroline Flack's deathFlack was found dead at the age of 40 at her home in east London on Saturday, after taking her own life
Tamworth Herald

TransponderTV

Transponder TV Following 2 nights of not airing, Love Island will return tonight at 9pm GMT, on ITV2, with a tribute to Caroline F… https://t.co/mF7ZGpCZId 33 minutes ago

MissZealSwee1

MissZealSwee1 RT @LucySarah95: @ITV It will still return though. 3 suicides have been linked to love island one to Jeremy Kyle that was axed straight awa… 45 minutes ago

LawlessBritain

Lawless Britain: Where Are the Police? RT @EternalEnglish: 'Tribute episode' of decadent, meretricious, subversive filth. Love Island is cancelled tonight but will return tomor… 49 minutes ago

Rossrubicon

Rossendale Rubicon Serious subject. Love island will return tonight. But asfar***i know the islanders dont know about caroline. Its… https://t.co/HsBldAVIHD 2 hours ago

MccoidSophie

Sophie McCoid RT @celebliverpool: Love Island will return tonight and is expected to include a tribute to Caroline Flack https://t.co/LjDIqicqLH 2 hours ago

celebliverpool

TV and Celebs - Liverpool Love Island will return tonight and is expected to include a tribute to Caroline Flack https://t.co/LjDIqicqLH 2 hours ago

fsse8info

Cyrek Da RT @MarkDiStef: "Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.” 2 hours ago

GoodMorningRTV

Good Morning Reality TV RT @birmingham_live: Love Island 'will return for summer 2020' after Caroline Flack death #LoveIsland https://t.co/A7XbJW8OHk 2 hours ago

