Health board introduce testing for people claiming Coronavirus symptoms

As the number of people being tested for the coronavirus increases, Public Health England are confident that they have the capacity to do “however many tests that they need to”. In the UK, nine people have been identified with the virus, the latest being a woman from China who took an Uber to A&E...
Japan will allow elderly passengers on a quarantined cruise liner who test negative for the coronavirus to disembark.
The health minister made the announcement on Thursday as another 44 new cases were..