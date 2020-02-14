Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Lewis Capaldi says hit song is in fact not about his relationship with Paige Turley

Lewis Capaldi says hit song is in fact not about his relationship with Paige Turley

Daily Record Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Lewis Capaldi says hit song is in fact not about his relationship with Paige TurleyWhitburn lad says song is written about his deceased gran and not Paige Turley as originally believed
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Lewis Capaldi confirms ‘Someone You Loved’ isn’t about Love Island’s Paige Turley

Lewis Capaldi confirms ‘Someone You Loved’ isn’t about Love Island’s Paige Turley 01:12

 Lewis Capaldi confirms ‘Someone You Loved’ isn’t about Love Island’s Paige Turley Lewis' ex-girlfriend Paige is currently appearing on 'Love Island'. And the reality star referenced news reports that the singer's hit heartbreak track could have been written about her. However, Lewis has...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lewis Capaldi: ‘This song is not about my ex Paige’ [Video]Lewis Capaldi: ‘This song is not about my ex Paige’

Lewis Capaldi reveals that his song ‘Someone You Loved’ is not about his ex-girlfriend Paige, who “you can now see every night on Love Island” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 00:47Published

Lewis Capaldi Reveals Someone You Loved Isn’t About Paige Turley After All [Video]Lewis Capaldi Reveals Someone You Loved Isn’t About Paige Turley After All

Lewis Capaldi Reveals Someone You Loved Isn’t About Paige Turley After All

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lewis Capaldi addresses ex Love Island's Paige in BRITs speech

Lewis Capaldi addresses ex Love Island's Paige in BRITs speechAfter winning song of the year for Someone You Loved, Capaldi joked that some people thought it was about his ex-girlfriend, Love Island contestant Paige Turley
Tamworth Herald

Lewis Capaldi takes aim at ex Paige Turley during Brit Awards speech

Lewis Capaldi takes aim at ex Paige Turley during Brit Awards speechThe 23-year-old singer was accepting an award for Song of the Year when he made the comment about the Love Island star
Wales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.