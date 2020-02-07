Shamima Begum says her world 'fell apart' after losing British citizenship

Krunal Patel RT @Dakkar_P: Shamima Begum has said her “whole world fell apart” when she discovered that she had been stripped of her British citizenship… 2 minutes ago Megan Wills RT @Janice4Brexit: Her world fell apart when we revoked her citizenship. Most people in her position would lament joining a terrorist orga… 3 minutes ago Saboteur Aesop 🔵 RT @Independent: Shamima Begum says her world 'fell apart' after she lost British citizenship https://t.co/hHYoLd16vW 4 minutes ago Sara Padmore RT @viesvies1: Translated. Shamima Begum's world fell apart when she realised that she would no longer receive her universal credit payment… 5 minutes ago Mark T Geiger Shamima Begum says her ‘world fell apart’ after she lost UK citizenship appeal https://t.co/k8osctvBtZ 6 minutes ago BritishWarrior 🇬🇧 RT @TeeJayR31: Shamima Begum says 'whole world fell apart' after losing citizenship appeal https://t.co/XmHFvjY8hJ 6 minutes ago baza🇬🇧🇬🇧 RT @Smileygirl19681: We’re supposed to care that this piece of shits world fell apart when she lost her citizenship I couldn’t give a f#k… 8 minutes ago Debby Bidwell Shamima Begum says her ‘whole world fell apart’ after losing her British Citizenship https://t.co/SnKxu4uDCn 9 minutes ago