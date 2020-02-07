Global  

Shamima Begum says her world 'fell apart' after losing British citizenship

Independent Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Former east London schoolgirl who left UK to become Isis bride says she wasn't surprised at decision
Family lawyer reacts to Begum decision [Video]Family lawyer reacts to Begum decision

Tasnime Akunjee, the family lawyer of Shamima Begum, reacts to the news that she lost the first stage of a legal challenge against the decision to revoke her British citizenship. Report by Etemadil...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:11Published

AsliKrunal

Krunal Patel RT @Dakkar_P: Shamima Begum has said her “whole world fell apart” when she discovered that she had been stripped of her British citizenship… 2 minutes ago

MeganWi90287242

Megan Wills RT @Janice4Brexit: Her world fell apart when we revoked her citizenship. Most people in her position would lament joining a terrorist orga… 3 minutes ago

TheFabledAesop

Saboteur Aesop 🔵 RT @Independent: Shamima Begum says her world 'fell apart' after she lost British citizenship https://t.co/hHYoLd16vW 4 minutes ago

SaraPadmore

Sara Padmore RT @viesvies1: Translated. Shamima Begum's world fell apart when she realised that she would no longer receive her universal credit payment… 5 minutes ago

MarkTGeiger1

Mark T Geiger Shamima Begum says her ‘world fell apart’ after she lost UK citizenship appeal https://t.co/k8osctvBtZ 6 minutes ago

brexitwarrior

BritishWarrior 🇬🇧 RT @TeeJayR31: Shamima Begum says 'whole world fell apart' after losing citizenship appeal https://t.co/XmHFvjY8hJ 6 minutes ago

2bellys

baza🇬🇧🇬🇧 RT @Smileygirl19681: We’re supposed to care that this piece of shits world fell apart when she lost her citizenship I couldn’t give a f#k… 8 minutes ago

BidwellDebby

Debby Bidwell Shamima Begum says her ‘whole world fell apart’ after losing her British Citizenship https://t.co/SnKxu4uDCn 9 minutes ago

