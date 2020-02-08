Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Pete Buttigieg’s shut down of anti-gay commentator Rush Limbaugh is so perfect it belongs in a museum

Pete Buttigieg’s shut down of anti-gay commentator Rush Limbaugh is so perfect it belongs in a museum

PinkNews Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg said he doesn’t take “lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh” after the right wing pundit asked how parents would explain a gay president to their children. Limbaugh was widely criticised last week after he suggested that America was “still not ready to elect a gay...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg to Limbaugh: No 'lectures on family values' from the likes of you, thanks

Buttigieg to Limbaugh: No 'lectures on family values' from the likes of you, thanks 00:35

 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he isn’t taking “lectures on family values” from Rush Limbaugh.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks [Video]Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he isn’t taking “lectures on family values” from Rush Limbaugh. It's a slap to conservative figures who have attacked the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Rush Limbaugh On Buttigieg: 'Loves To Kiss His Husband' [Video]Rush Limbaugh On Buttigieg: 'Loves To Kiss His Husband'

(CNN) Medal of Freedom winner Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that Democrats are in a panic because one of their presidential front-runners -- former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- is both..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Buttigieg says he's 'not going to be lectured on family values' by Rush Limbaugh

Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg hit back at criticism from radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh for his comments about the 2020 Democratic...
FOXNews.com

Buttigieg’s Iowa success unleashes emotion and commentary on his gay identity

LACONIA, N.H. — Within moments of Pete Buttigieg officially finishing at the top of the Iowa caucuses this week, the LGBTQ Victory Fund announced its...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kentuckyliz

E KY 4 Pete 🐝🍌🌊 RT @PinkNews: Pete Buttigieg’s shut down of anti-gay commentator Rush Limbaugh is so perfect it belongs in a museum https://t.co/Drvvp65smX 25 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Pete Buttigieg’s shut down of anti-gay commentator Rush Limbaugh is so perfect it belongs in a museum https://t.co/Drvvp65smX 42 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Pete Buttigieg’s shut down of anti-gay commentator Rush Limbaugh is so perfect it belongs in a museum… https://t.co/XNODGlG6g9 52 minutes ago

SoberEd1991

Yesterdayman Gee, when the Fox poster child has a successful marriage maybe he can criticise! Until then he can sit down, shut t… https://t.co/kRaNGbqFx9 22 hours ago

jtvaughan3

JT Vaughan @brycetache I could not agree more. I commented that it was wrong that a bunch of activists tried to shut down Pete… https://t.co/ni8BV7fJRS 23 hours ago

ThoughtfulTalk

Robert Fuller TOP EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN WEBSITE SAYS PETE BUTTGIEG'S HOMOSEXUALITY MAKES HIM 'DESERVING OF DEATH' Who else think… https://t.co/W8yyYKSRLH 1 day ago

RONTHINKblog

Ron Hebshie 🏳️‍🌈 🇱🇧 🇵🇹 RT @RONTHINKblog: The "Christian" website that believes #PeteButtigieg should be put to death is @charisma_news, an online***hole that d… 2 days ago

RONTHINKblog

Ron Hebshie 🏳️‍🌈 🇱🇧 🇵🇹 The "Christian" website that believes #PeteButtigieg should be put to death is @charisma_news, an online***hole… https://t.co/ZQyXKuIfmy 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.