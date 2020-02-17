Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Molly-Mae Hague donating proceeds from latest PLT collection to charity after tragic death of Caroline Flack

Molly-Mae Hague donating proceeds from latest PLT collection to charity after tragic death of Caroline Flack

Tamworth Herald Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Molly-Mae Hague donating proceeds from latest PLT collection to charity after tragic death of Caroline FlackEx-Love Island contestant Molly-Mae, who was a runner-up in 2019, will hand profits to mental health charity Mind.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague to donate profits to mental health charity after Caroline Flack's death

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague to donate profits to mental health charity after Caroline Flack's deathShe will be donating all of the profits from a new clothing range
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette

Katie Hopkins blasted for 'hateful' Caroline Flack tweet after Love Island star's tragic death

Katie Hopkins blasted for 'hateful' Caroline Flack tweet after Love Island star's tragic deathThe former Apprentice contestant was only reinstated to Twitter recently following a ban and has been slammed for her latest comments
Daily Record


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.