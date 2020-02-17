Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Wales call for Rhys Priestland unlikely with Dan Biggar set to face France

Wales call for Rhys Priestland unlikely with Dan Biggar set to face France

BBC News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Wales are increasingly confident Dan Biggar will be fit to face France in the Six Nations, making a return for Rhys Priestland less likely.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Good news for Bath Rugby as Chris Boyd issues injury update on Wales fly-half Dan Biggar

Good news for Bath Rugby as Chris Boyd issues injury update on Wales fly-half Dan BiggarBath Rugby fly-half Rhys Priestland has been linked with a shock Six Nations turn up
Frome Standard Also reported by •Wales Online

Sport24.co.za | Biggar boost for Wales against France

Dan Biggar will start for Wales against France in the Six Nations after recovering from a third head injury of this season.
News24 Also reported by •Wales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.