Danny Cipriani: Gloucester to stage Sale match in support of mental health issues

BBC Local News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- Gloucester say they are "looking after" Danny Cipriani after he was abused on Twitter grieving for ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack.
Gloucester 'looking after' devastated Danny Cipriani following Caroline Flack death as club to stage mental health event

Gloucester 'looking after' devastated Danny Cipriani following Caroline Flack death as club to stage mental health eventDanny Cipriani was a former boyfriend of Caroline Flack and a close friend
Wales Online

How Gloucester Rugby will raise mental health awareness after Danny Cipriani receives ‘fantastic support’

How Gloucester Rugby will raise mental health awareness after Danny Cipriani receives ‘fantastic support’The initiative for the Sale Sharks game comes after the death of Caroline Flack
Stroud Life Also reported by •Gloucestershire EchoIndependent

