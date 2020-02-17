Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Trinity College responds to Extinction Rebellion criminal damage on front lawn

Trinity College responds to Extinction Rebellion criminal damage on front lawn

Cambridge News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Trinity College responds to Extinction Rebellion criminal damage on front lawnRebels said the action at Trinity College was taken against the "destruction of nature".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Why police haven't arrested Extinction Rebellion protesters for destroying Trinity College lawn

Members of the public are asking for protesters to be arrested for their "pure vandalism"
Cambridge News

Extinction Rebellion digs up Cambridge college lawn in environmental protest

Trinity College Cambridge said it “regrets the criminal damage done to its property” after climate activists staged a protest by digging up its lawn.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.