The internet wants Cher and Amanda Seyfried to star in Disney’s live-action Rapunzel remake
Monday, 17 February 2020 () Disney is said to be developing a live-action Rapunzel, and Twitter wants Amanda Seyfried and Cher to play Tangled characters Rapunzel and Mother Gothel. Rapunzel will reportedly be the latest in Disney’s highly-lucrative series of live-action remakes, following the likes of Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King....
It’s time to look over more Disney scenes you didn’t know were improvised. For this list, we’re looking at both live-action and animated scenes where the actor, or actors, ad-libbed a line, lines or entire scenes.