This review contains spoilers from the first episode of the final series of BBC's This Country.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 04:18Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources This Country season three - everything we are allowed to tell you about the final series of the BBC hit comedy Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie will return as cousins Kerry and Kurtan for the final time next week

Stroud Life 5 days ago





Tweets about this I ♥ Gloucestershire BBC's This Country spoiler-filled review as Kerry and Kurtan return to the screen for the final time This review co… https://t.co/Tond7MXpqn 9 minutes ago