Storm Dennis flooding in Hereford as seen from above

BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- Aerial footage shows houses in Hereford surrounded by water and rescue operations under way.



Recent related videos from verified sources Residents across Herefordshire and Worcestershire battle historic floods Thousands of residents in Herefordshire and Worcestershire are spending a fourth day cleaning up their homes and businesses after suffering the worst flooding in 200 years. Police also released a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:40Published 15 hours ago Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis Dramatic aerial footage show Hereford almost completely cut off after the city suffered the worst weekend of flooding in its history. On Monday (17/2) there were 38 flood warnings and alerts across.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:53Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hereford locals tell of ‘crazy’ floods after Storm Dennis Hereford and surrounding villages have been inundated by “devastating” floods, with locals saying they have never seen anything like it.

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago



