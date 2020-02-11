Global  

Flood warnings remain in place with more rain to come

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Severe flood warnings remain in place in the wake of Storm Dennis, with more rain expected to fall later this week.
 Torrential rain brought by Storm Dennis over the weekend has left more than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK, including five severe warnings in the West Midlands. The continuing danger comes after a minister admitted the Government would not be able to protect every house from flooding after...

Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis [Video]Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis

Dramatic aerial footage show Hereford almost completely cut off after the city suffered the worst weekend of flooding in its history.On Monday (17/2) there were 38 flood warnings and alerts across..

Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas [Video]Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas

Hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across Britain after Storm Dennis battered the country, with one woman missing after being swept away by floodwater. Severe weather conditions over the weekend..

Severe flood warnings remain in place with heavy rain expected

There are nine severe flood warnings active across England and Wales following Storm Dennis, with heavy and blustery showers forecast for Tuesday.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Grimsby TelegraphGloucestershire EchoBBC NewsSurrey Mirror

LIVE: Flood risk to A417 in Gloucestershire as warning issued by Environment Agency for River Severn

There are three Flood Warnings covering Gloucestershire with more rain forecast on Wednesday and Thursday
Gloucestershire Echo


