Brit Awards 2020: Here is a list of all the nominees

No one can keep their cool at all times and when the cameras surround you, it can be especially difficult. For this list, we're seeing ten times celebrities were caught on camera looking embarrassed at..

Let It Go vs. Into the Unknown: Does Frozen II Deserve the Oscar? Frozen captured all our hearts and awards when it debuted, so how does the sequel stack up? Follow us as we listen to the hit singles from both entries in the franchise, and ask ourselves if Frozen II.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:40Published 1 week ago