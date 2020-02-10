Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Brit Awards 2020: Here is a list of all the nominees

Brit Awards 2020: Here is a list of all the nominees

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Lewis Capaldi and Dave are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Times Celebrities Got Embarrassed at Award Shows [Video]Top 10 Times Celebrities Got Embarrassed at Award Shows

No one can keep their cool at all times and when the cameras surround you, it can be especially difficult. For this list, we're seeing ten times celebrities were caught on camera looking embarrassed at..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:49Published

Let It Go vs. Into the Unknown: Does Frozen II Deserve the Oscar? [Video]Let It Go vs. Into the Unknown: Does Frozen II Deserve the Oscar?

Frozen captured all our hearts and awards when it debuted, so how does the sequel stack up? Follow us as we listen to the hit singles from both entries in the franchise, and ask ourselves if Frozen II..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BRIT Awards 2020 full list of nominees as Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Lizzo do battle

BRIT Awards 2020 full list of nominees as Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Lizzo do battleLewis Capaldi  has secured four nods in the male solo artist, song of the year, new artist of the year and album categories for performers
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

HuffPostUKEnt

HuffPost UK Entertainment It's #BritAwards day! Here's everything else you need to know ahead of tonight's bash https://t.co/SdpRtHdCWe 34 minutes ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express Brit Awards 2020: Here is a list of all the nominees https://t.co/fQ2VcabAik https://t.co/KjrrDGWASf 1 hour ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Brit Awards 2020: Here is a list of all the nominees #BritAwards2020 #Dave #LewisCapaldi #Music #EdSheeran… https://t.co/ZSdf3JkS6M 3 hours ago

PAshowbiz

PA Entertainment Brit Awards 2020: Here is a list of all the nominees https://t.co/ZaYuaMLGgb 3 hours ago

okayliahh

Liah 🍉 is going to the brits RT @Vevo_UK: It's the 40th BRIT Awards show on 18th February and we're getting pretty excited. Here are some highlights from past shows ✨… 4 days ago

Vevo_UK

Vevo UK It's the 40th BRIT Awards show on 18th February and we're getting pretty excited. Here are some highlights from pas… https://t.co/o4x2AX3a9j 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.