FCO 'working to organise' flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship 00:48 The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is "working to organise" a flight back to the UK for British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus fears. The department has faced pressure to fly home the 74 Britons on the Diamond Princess after the US...