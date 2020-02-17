Global  

FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus fears.
 The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus fears. The department has faced pressure to fly home the 74 Britons on the Diamond Princess after the US...

