Julian Assange being 'tortured and medically neglected' say doctors

MJ RT @BenjaminNorton: A group of 117 doctors from 18 countries just published an open letter in the top medical journal The Lancet condemning… 6 minutes ago

Bonnie Jeffries @realDonaldTrump It's so immensely sad that you aren't protecting Julian Assange from being tortured . You are lett… https://t.co/0MBkebcPOm 19 minutes ago

Carles Seuba RT @Artists4Assange: @olfashdeb @couragefound Doctor's for Assange have made it clear. Julian is being continuously tortured, even still, w… 2 hours ago

John Cooper @OpFreeAssange Britain is corrupt and rotten to the core. But that's a secret, and is why Julian Assange is being t… https://t.co/uHOnUvtJAA 4 hours ago

John Cooper @OpFreeAssange Britain is corrupt and rotten to the core. But that's a secret, and is why Julian Assange is being t… https://t.co/5rOMAFU3fc 4 hours ago

Defending WikiLeaks, Julian Assange @olfashdeb @couragefound Doctor's for Assange have made it clear. Julian is being continuously tortured, even still… https://t.co/o9lPBWHtrm 4 hours ago