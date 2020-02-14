Global  

Julian Assange being 'tortured and medically neglected' say doctors

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Julian Assange being 'tortured and medically neglected' say doctorsWikiLeaks founder Assange is being held in Belmarsh Prison awaiting a hearing on February 24 which could see him extradited to the US.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Assange's father fears Wikileaks founder's extradition

Assange's father fears Wikileaks founder's extradition 03:10

 John Shipton said Julian Assange had felt "ceaseless anxiety" over the past decade.

Julian Assange's health improving in prison: WikiLeaks chief [Video]Julian Assange's health improving in prison: WikiLeaks chief

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is no longer being held in solitary confinement and his health is improving, the editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks has said. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:49Published

Future of journalism 'at stake' over Assange: WikiLeaks chief [Video]Future of journalism 'at stake' over Assange: WikiLeaks chief

The editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks has said the future of journalism is &quot;at stake&quot;, as he addressed the media ahead of a hearing that will decide whether its founder, Julian Assange,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:59Published


Australian MPs to meet Julian Assange in London

Australian MPs Andrew Wilkie and George Christensen will visit Julian Assange in a London prison on Tuesday.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •BBC NewsBelfast TelegraphSBS

Extradition of Assange Would Set a Dangerous Precedent

Extradition of Assange Would Set a Dangerous PrecedentThe Trump administration is seeking extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States for trial on charges carrying 175 years in prison. On...
WorldNews

uzhosnah

MJ RT @BenjaminNorton: A group of 117 doctors from 18 countries just published an open letter in the top medical journal The Lancet condemning… 6 minutes ago

Fullovjoy

Bonnie Jeffries @realDonaldTrump It's so immensely sad that you aren't protecting Julian Assange from being tortured . You are lett… https://t.co/0MBkebcPOm 19 minutes ago

CSeuba

Carles Seuba RT @Artists4Assange: @olfashdeb @couragefound Doctor's for Assange have made it clear. Julian is being continuously tortured, even still, w… 2 hours ago

JohnCoo51013646

John Cooper @OpFreeAssange Britain is corrupt and rotten to the core. But that's a secret, and is why Julian Assange is being t… https://t.co/uHOnUvtJAA 4 hours ago

JohnCoo51013646

John Cooper @OpFreeAssange Britain is corrupt and rotten to the core. But that's a secret, and is why Julian Assange is being t… https://t.co/5rOMAFU3fc 4 hours ago

Artists4Assange

Defending WikiLeaks, Julian Assange @olfashdeb @couragefound Doctor's for Assange have made it clear. Julian is being continuously tortured, even still… https://t.co/o9lPBWHtrm 4 hours ago

JewRussophile

Jewish Russophile @nickschifrin Thus will apply to US media in other nations which are no more critical of US govt narratives. A fur… https://t.co/6cnw6dlTB4 4 hours ago

