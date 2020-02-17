Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Severe flood warnings remain in place with heavy rain expected

Severe flood warnings remain in place with heavy rain expected

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
There are nine severe flood warnings active across England and Wales following Storm Dennis, with heavy and blustery showers forecast for Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Drone footage shows UK town surrounded by flood water

Drone footage shows UK town surrounded by flood water 00:54

 Flood water surrounds Upton upon Severn in Worcestershire. Severe flood warnings remain in place in the wake of Storm Dennis, with more rain expected to fall later this week.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis [Video]Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis

Dramatic aerial footage show Hereford almost completely cut off after the city suffered the worst weekend of flooding in its history. On Monday (17/2) there were 38 flood warnings and alerts across..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas [Video]Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas

Hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across Britain after Storm Dennis battered the country, with one woman missing after being swept away by floodwater. Severe weather conditions over the weekend..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Storm Dennis news: Nine severe flood warnings remain in place as heavy rain expected

'This is not normal flooding, we are in uncharted territory,' Environment Agency warns
Independent

Storm Dennis: Flood threat remains after weekend of disruption

Eight severe flood warnings are in place in England, after a weekend of heavy rain and wind.
BBC News


Tweets about this

EuroSue

Sue Castillon RT @LabGrassroots: Severe flood warnings remain and Johnson's response is criticised : Labour says PM’s decision not to visit flood sites o… 3 minutes ago

LauraJ4SWEast

Cllr Laura Anne Jones RT @NatResWales: ⚠️⚠️There are still two severe flood warnings in place for River Wye at Monmouth & river levels remain high in many parts… 4 minutes ago

geckomagazinews

geckomagazine Severe flood warnings remain as Johnson's response is criticised https://t.co/Tvf3M7ldES https://t.co/hfCWUG0WqK 5 minutes ago

EricdeMarylebon

Eric de Marylebone RT @BBCr4today: On #r4today: Severe flood warnings remain in place across parts of England & Wales, Brexit negotiator says UK won't follo… 5 minutes ago

belle_codes

Belle Storm Dennis: Dozens evacuated as severe flood warnings remain #wheresBoris https://t.co/4zc8amFJuV 5 minutes ago

TheLondonPages

The London Pages Storm Dennis: Dozens evacuated as severe flood warnings remain https://t.co/PAuBlaTiDP 8 minutes ago

PKT_develop

Patrick Kolipson BBCBreakfast: On #BBCBreakfast with Charlie & louiseminchin - 9 severe flood warnings remain after #StormDennis -… https://t.co/WJTW2sM3lT 11 minutes ago

GlobalsNewsroom

Global's Newsroom Nine severe flood warnings remain in place across the country in the wake of Storm Dennis, with more wet and windy… https://t.co/Rslyctp9N9 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.