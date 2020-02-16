Global  

Love Island fans boycott ITV2 show after Caroline Flack death - 'It's too raw'

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Love Island did not air over the weekend but returned tonight with a tribute from narrator Iain Stirling, who remembered his friend's "passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm".
News video: Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death 01:08

 A petition calling on the UK government to launch an inquiry into British media coverage of public figures has garnered tens of thousands of signatures less than 24 hours after television personality Caroline Flack was found dead in her apartment. Adam Reed reports

Family Of Caroline Flack Ask For Privacy [Video]Family Of Caroline Flack Ask For Privacy

The family of British television presenter Caroline Flack confirmed her death. According to CNN, Flack died by suicide and her body was found in her East London flat. The family asked for privacy and..

Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack [Video]Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack

Love Island returned to air after being cancelled over the weekend following the death of its former presenter Caroline Flack.

Fans can’t watch Love Island as Caroline Flack’s death too ‘raw’

Love Island returned on Monday night for the first time since the death of Caroline Flack, but many viewers said they felt too “raw” to tune in.
Caroline Flack death: Cally Jane Beech appears on BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show to demand stricter laws on trolls

It comes after the 40-year-old former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack was found dead
