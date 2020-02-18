Global  

Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour to undergo Parkinson's treatment

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour to undergo Parkinson's treatmentHe had been set to embark on the US leg of his No More Tours 2 tour in May, but will instead travel to Europe for medical treatment.
Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to have Parkinson's treatment

The former Black Sabbath frontman revealed last month that he has Parkinson's disease.
BBC News

Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour to undergo medical treatment

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his North American tour to undergo medical treatment.
Belfast Telegraph

