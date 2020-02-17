Global  

Storm Dennis: Flood warnings as River Wye reaches record high

BBC News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The River Wye reaches a high of 7.13m and homes are evacuated amid more rain and flood warnings.
News video: Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis

Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis 00:53

 Dramatic aerial footage show Hereford almost completely cut off after the city suffered the worst weekend of flooding in its history. On Monday (17/2) there were 38 flood warnings and alerts across Herefordshire including five severe warnings, meaning there is a risk to life.Storm Dennis battered the...

Experts warn more flooding is on the way after a weekend of chaos [Video]Experts warn more flooding is on the way after a weekend of chaos

Parts of the UK already hit by heavy downpours from Storm Dennis over the weekend have been warned they face further flooding for a number of days. Some areas of the country were struck by winds over..

More than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK [Video]More than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK

Torrential rain brought by Storm Dennis over the weekend has left more than 300 flood warnings in place across the UK, including five severe warnings in the West Midlands. The continuing danger comes..

Storm Dennis: Flood threat remains after weekend of disruption

Eight severe flood warnings are in place in England, after a weekend of heavy rain and wind.
BBC News

Storm Dennis: Dozens evacuated as severe flood warnings remain

Residents in towns by the River Severn spent an anxious night as water threatened to top flood defences.
BBC News


