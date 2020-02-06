Brits David Abel and wife Sally test positive for coronavirus on quarantined cruise ship

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Briton who tested positive for coronavirus on board ship was on honeymoon A British man on board a cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus was on his honeymoon, a fellow passenger has revealed. David Abel, a fellow passenger on the quarantined Diamond Princess.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published 2 weeks ago Briton on board quarantined coronavirus ship voices concerns over health monitoring A British man who is among 3,700 people under a coronavirus quarantine on a passenger ship in Japan has voiced concerns over ongoing monitoring for the disease on board. Health workers in the port city.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Couple quarantined on cruise ship criticise UK government David Abel and his wife, Sally, accuse the UK government of ignoring their pleas for help.

BBC News 2 days ago





Tweets about this