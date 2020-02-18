Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > HSBC to axe 35,000 jobs as profits plunge

HSBC to axe 35,000 jobs as profits plunge

Daily Record Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
HSBC to axe 35,000 jobs as profits plungeThe company announced 4,700 job cuts from its then workforce of 238,000 in August.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs after profits fall

HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs after profits fall 01:21

 HSBC said on Tuesday it would shed $100 billion in assets, slashing the size of its investment bank and revamping its U.S. and European businesses - in a drastic overhaul that will mean 35,000 jobs cut over three years. Ryan Brooks reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

HSBC cutting 35,000 jobs worldwide [Video]HSBC cutting 35,000 jobs worldwide

HSBC is reporting overnight that its profits dropped by 33 percent in 2019

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Huge job losses at HSBC after bank's profits plunge

Huge job losses at HSBC after bank's profits plungeInterim chief executive Noel Quinn indicated more was expected of the company
Wales Online

HSBC to axe 35,000 jobs in radical overhaul of bank

HSBC is to cut 35,000 jobs over the next three years, as part of a major downsizing of the bank's operations. It comes after the lender's profits slumped by a...
France 24


Tweets about this

anadoluagency

ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs over falling profits https://t.co/N2Dnl5acBh https://t.co/hJBaZne1jh 12 seconds ago

Karmastrophic_

🐾Karmastrophic🐾 RT @suedanim: This is how it begins. RT CNN: HSBC plans to cut 35,000 jobs as profits drop 33%. https://t.co/DRPY3aH0Qt via @GoogleNews 52 seconds ago

screaminkid

🔥💧screaminkid Money laundering going into the Red?? HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs worldwide as profits plunge https://t.co/1OxGrT4LyD 1 minute ago

micklvsfilm

Mi Ck HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs worldwide as profits plunge https://t.co/m1EAjjDniG 2 minutes ago

TheDanielAherne

The Daniel Aherne RT @jacobcozens: This is how the media should be reporting HSBC - "Why does HSBC need to cut jobs if last years pre tax pre-tax profits wer… 4 minutes ago

DerekJohnBryant

Derek Bryant HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs worldwide as profits plunge https://t.co/6rgifbSngI 8 minutes ago

SwindonG

ClauseFour 🌹🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs worldwide as profits plunge sounds dire doesn’t it, profits have dropped to $13 BILLION !… https://t.co/xsZLByt10m 10 minutes ago

thallysfonseca

🐉Thallys F.ⓟ RT @barronsonline: HSBC Tumbles on Profits Plunge and Plan to Cut 35,000 Jobs https://t.co/ceeIOC7DaJ 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.