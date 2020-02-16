PA Headline

Paul A Crosthwaite #RejoinEU🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🐟🇪🇺 RT @ahmerwadee: The Metro's headline this morning is "Racist Weirdo Quits No. 10"; I think we'll find that Johnson is still PM. #r4today 4 seconds ago

Union J RT @EllaH_ITA: Ella Henderson will headline the first concert of this year’s South Tyneside Festival Sunday Concerts on Sunday 12 July! htt… 21 seconds ago

Chris McGrath A good analysis of Australia’s climate policy outcomes with the headline finding that ‘Australia has done little on… https://t.co/sdXxBrTcIX 26 seconds ago

Chomerly Warner @bolloticks @JosephScotland @PlebEnforcement @afneil No, I used Twitter which in turn put a news story in my feed f… https://t.co/IpdFazeHBk 27 seconds ago

Joy Onyejekwe RT @MaziChudiOkeke: We are watching una.... Tomorrow una bring another headline like "Why we can't meet the deadline date' 33 seconds ago

Julie Stout We are winning yo! I love the photo the editor chose to use with this headline. Analysis: Nevada win may not imp… https://t.co/9bBdPFPsAf 40 seconds ago

Franco 🍹 Sooooo. 69% of the Democratic primary voters don’t like Sanders. That’s the headline. https://t.co/DW4F7E0srE 44 seconds ago