Colin Firth and Dame Julie Walters star in new Secret Garden Trailer

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Dame Julie Walters and Colin Firth appear in the main trailer for the new adaptation of The Secret Garden.
 The Secret Garden Trailer - 'The Secret Garden' tells the story of Mary Lennox, a prickly and unloved 10-year-old girl, born in India to wealthy British parents. When they suddenly die, she is sent back to England to live with her uncle on his remote country estate.

Dame Julie Walters reveals shock of bowel cancer diagnosis

The actress tells Victoria Derbyshire her next film, The Secret Garden, could possibly be her last.
BBC News

"The Secret Garden" - cast: Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Dixie Egerickx, Edan Hayhurst, Jemma Powell, Sonia Goswami, Amir Wilson, Chloe Stannage, Tommy Giannitelli

The Secret Garden - cast: Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Dixie Egerickx, Edan Hayhurst, Jemma Powell, Sonia Goswami, Amir Wilson, Chloe Stannage, Tommy Giannitelli*Release date :* April 17, 2020 *Synopsis :* Based on classic children's novel of the same name, set in a new time period in 1947 England, on the ...
AceShowbiz


