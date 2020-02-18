Colin Firth and Dame Julie Walters star in new Secret Garden Trailer

The Secret Garden Trailer - 'The Secret Garden' tells the story of Mary Lennox, a prickly and unloved 10-year-old girl, born in India to wealthy British parents. When they suddenly die, she is sent back to England to live with her uncle on his remote country estate.
Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Joanna Page, Nicholas Farrell and more star in this new trailer for 'Dream Horse'. Jan, a cleaner and bartender, decides to breed a race horse in her Welsh village. As the..
Credit: Movie Trailer News Duration: 02:27Published