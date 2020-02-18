Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Ironbridge residents evacuated as River Severn floodwater destroys road

Ironbridge residents evacuated as River Severn floodwater destroys road

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Ironbridge residents evacuated as River Severn floodwater destroys roadThe evacuation could last a number of hours.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Further flooding misery for York [Video]Further flooding misery for York

Thousands of sandbags have been handed out in York after water levels on the River Ouse reached its peak of 4.4m yesterday (Mon).Areas of the UK are in "uncharted territory" after record levels of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Residents across Herefordshire and Worcestershire battle historic floods [Video]Residents across Herefordshire and Worcestershire battle historic floods

Thousands of residents in Herefordshire and Worcestershire are spending a fourth day cleaning up their homes and businesses after suffering the worst flooding in 200 years. Police also released a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published


Tweets about this

Dan_derwen

Dan Foster RT @TelfordWrekin: Our teams are working hard to support residents in #Ironbridge. There's a rest centre at Cleo’s Café for anyone evacuate… 1 minute ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Ironbridge residents evacuated as River Severn floodwater destroys road: https://t.co/rmIcrkb2Gu #ironbridge 15 minutes ago

HLeather_Star

Harry Leather Another busy day of #flooding news at @ShropshireStar. - Danger to life warning in Ironbridge - 29 roads closed i… https://t.co/qJwR0W8kyu 28 minutes ago

MCusine_Star

Maria Cusine RT @MeganA_Star: Over at our sister paper @ShropshireStar this morning, reporters are out in force after the area sees some of the worst fl… 41 minutes ago

dwtpauline

Pauline Magdalene Clarke RT @lisaobrien_Star: I’m in Ironbridge where residents are being evacuated from their homes as rising river levels have cracked the surface… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.