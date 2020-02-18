Global  

Boris Johnson reaches financial settlement with estranged wife Marina Wheeler

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached an agreement relating to the division of money after separating two years ago, a family court judge has been told.
