Wishaw boxing club find new home thanks to "tin shell" building used in WWII

Daily Record Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Wishaw boxing club find new home thanks to tin shell building used in WWIITeam Shire have transformed the building in Graham Street helped by volunteers John Arnott and Jason Langford who put in hundreds of hours of work.
