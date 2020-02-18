Katie Hopkins criticised over 'hateful' tweet about Caroline Flack's death Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The former Apprentice star from Devon tweeted about the TV presenter's death. The former Apprentice star from Devon tweeted about the TV presenter's death. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this sports623 Katie Hopkins criticised over 'hateful' tweet about Caroline Flack's death https://t.co/OEfboYFy4F 9 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) Katie Hopkins criticised over 'hateful' tweet about Caroline Flack's death: https://t.co/SmMlOEprN4 24 minutes ago